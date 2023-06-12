Organised by Portsmouth City Council, the free event is taking place on Saturday, June 17 from 10am to 4pm and will feature a parade of serving members of the armed forces, cadets and veterans, a parachute display from the Royal Navy Raiders and REME Lightning Bolts display teams, performances from the Rose and Thistle Pipe Band, a cannon and musketry display from Fort Cumberland Guard and a Battle of Britain memorial spitfire flyover.

Local schools and cadet groups will put their field gun skills to the test in the field gun arena and there will also be a full programme of live music hosted by Live at the Bandstand, stalls from veterans' groups and military charities, military vehicles from the Joint Helicopter Command tactical supply wing, a helicopter from 6 Regiment Army Air Corps Reserve as well as fun family activities, including a climbing wall and obstacle course.

The programme for the main Armed Forces Day arena is:

The PWRR Reserve demonstrate a dry fire attack at a previous year's Armed Forces day. Picture: Vernon Nash (180399-022)

Most Popular

10.15am - 10.45am - Rose and Thistle Pipe Band

11:15am - 11:45am - Military, Reservists, Cadets and Veterans Parade led by The Band of His Majesty’s Royal Marines and the Rose and Thistle Pipe Band

11:55am - 12:15pm - The Band of His Majesty’s Royal Marines

12:30pm- 1pm - Royal Navy Parachute Team and REME Army Lightning Bolts parachute display

2pm -3pm - Fort Cumberland Guard cannon and musketry display

3.30pm - Battle of Britain memorial solo spitfire display across the Solent from Southsea Common

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cdr Dave Lee RN - OC and Team Leader, RN Raiders Parachute Display Team, said: “The RN Raiders Parachute Display Team is immensely proud to have the honour of displaying into the home of the Royal Navy on Armed Forces Day. The diverse team spans a number of professional disciplines across the Royal Navy and Royal Marines and they can’t wait to represent their Service in the skies above the city with the historic Naval Base as a backdrop. This RN-led display also involves our Army colleagues from the REME Lightning Bolts Parachute Display Team with whom we regularly train and display. We’re going to deliver a visually stunning joint display, landing on Southsea Common where we are delighted to chat to the Armed Forces Day visitors about the team and the Royal Navy.”

Scott Jamieson, managing director of BAE Systems’ Maritime Services, said: “This event is an opportunity for us to honour and reinforce our commitment to supporting the Armed Forces community from those who are currently serving, to veterans and their families.”

Councillor Steve Pitt, Leader of the Council with responsibility for culture, said: "We are so proud to host Armed Forces Day, celebrating Portsmouth's armed forces community, from currently serving personnel to service families, veterans and cadets. Thank you to all those who are taking part in the spectacular displays and putting on the entertainment and to our sponsors for supporting the event to help us make it bigger and better than ever! We have a long and historic relationship with the armed forces so we hope lots of people will come and enjoy Portsmouth's Armed Forces Day."

For more information about Portsmouth Armed Forces Day visit www.portsmouth.gov.uk/armedforcesday