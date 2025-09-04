4 . Portchester Castle and coastal path

Portchester Castle and coastal path is the perfect place to take a stroll taking in some history, stunning scenery and opportunities to explore all year round. Along the route from the castle there are two play parks as well as a take away cafe. You can also follow the coastal path all the way along to the Salt Cafe and beyond to Cams Hill if you are feeling adventurous. It is the perfect mix of trees and coast. Picture by Jo Bryant. Instagram: @jobryantphotography Photo: -