Autumn leaves and hot chocolates – two perfect things to accompany any walk this season as the days are starting to turn decidedly colder (and wetter!) as our long and warm ends.

With our perfect location of being both right on the coast and at the edge of the South Downs National Park, Portsmouth and its surrounding towns have a whole host of fantastic walks to enjoy this autumn to enjoy the changing season. And the great news is so many of them are right near a cafe so you can grab that all important hot chocolate!

Here are just some of our favourites:

Queen Elizabeth Country Park has it all with woods to explore, a park, an assault course, bike trails, a cafe and even a dog wash for your four-legged friends. And Butser Hill is always worth the climb for its stunning views across both the South Downs on one side and the Solent on the other side. Picture: Sam Moore

1. Queen Elizabeth Country Park

This little gem of a country park is perfect all year round as it features three main walks of varying lengths, the shortest of which is around the main 3.5 acre lake which follows a path. However if you are feeling adventurous you can take on one of the longer walks too. The site features a park, cafe and follys as well as the outline of where the estate's mansion on the site once stood.

2. Staunton Country Park

Holly Hill Woodland Park is an absolutely treasure with the wooded paths around the lakes snaking around the site and out to the Rover Hamble. There is also a playpark nearby outside the leisure centre for those with families. Picture: Graham May

3. Holly Hill

Portchester Castle and coastal path is the perfect place to take a stroll taking in some history, stunning scenery and opportunities to explore all year round. Along the route from the castle there are two play parks as well as a take away cafe. You can also follow the coastal path all the way along to the Salt Cafe and beyond to Cams Hill if you are feeling adventurous. It is the perfect mix of trees and coast. Picture by Jo Bryant. Instagram: @jobryantphotography

4. Portchester Castle and coastal path

