With a perfect location of being both right on the coast and at the edge of the South Downs National Park, Portsmouth and its surrounding towns have a whole host of fantastic walks to enjoy this spring.
Here are just some of our favourites:
1. Portsdown Hill
With just perfect views across the whole of the Solent, Portsdown Hill has plenty of places to explore along the way and is great for short walks with all of the family or a longer ramble if you want to follow the hill and trace the length of the city. The post popular place to park is the carpark in front of the Churchillian. Photo: -
2. Portchester Castle and coastal path
Portchester Castle and coastal path is the perfect place to take a stroll this spring taking in some history, stunning scenery and opportunities to explore. Along the route from the castle (which has cafe facilities and toilets) there are two play parks - as well as a takeaway cafe. You can also follow the coastal path all the way along to the Salt Cafe and beyond to Cams Hill if you are feeling adventurous!Picture by Jo Bryant. Instagram: @jobryantphotography Photo: -
3. Foxes Forest
Foxes Forest in Hilsea is the perfect walk for all of the family taking in the wooded area across the top of the city leading from the Hilsea Roundabout to Eastern Road. With ducks to feed, trees hide behind and the earth ramparts of Hilsea Lines to explore it is perfect for all ages - though be aware there are sea defence works ongoing in the area. And if you fancy a cuppa afterwards head over to nearby Casemates, or head over to the Lido side which has the splendid little cafe next to the wakeboard centre as well as the parks and pump track (if you little ones still have any energy left)Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson
4. Old Portsmouth to Clarence Pier
If you are looking for a breath of fresh air this winter then there is nothing better than a coastal walk. The stretch from Old Portsmouth to Clarence Pier includes the sea defences at Long Curtain Moat where there are plenty of view points to enjoy and benches to sit at. If the mood takes you then you can walk over Southsea Common (as the Esplanade between the hovertravel terminal and Blue Reef is currently closed) and continue along the prom past Southsea Castle and beyond. Picture: Sarah Standing (160223-5520) Photo: Sarah Standing