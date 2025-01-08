2 . Staunton Country Park

This little gem of a country park is perfect all year round, but is fantastic in the Winter as it features three main walks of varying lengths, the shortest of which is around the main 3.5 acre lake which follows a path. However if you are feeling adventurous you can take on one of the longer walks too. The site features a park, cafe and follys as well as the outline of where the estate's mansion on the site once stood. Photo: HCC