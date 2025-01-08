With our perfect location of being both right on the coast and at the edge of the South Downs National Park, Portsmouth and its surrounding towns have a whole host of fantastic walks to enjoy this winter to enjoy the changing season. And the great news is so many of them are right near a cafe so you can grab that all important hot chocolate!
Here are just some of our favourites - just make sure you wrap up warm!:
1. Queen Elizabeth Park and Butser Hill
Perfect all year round, Queen Elizabeth Country Park has it all with woods to explore, a park, an assault course, bike trails, a cafe and even a dog wash for your four-legged friends. And Butser Hill is always worth the climb for its stunning views across both the South Downs on one side and the Solent on the other. Oh, and there is a takeaway cafe there too! Picture: Sam Moore/SDNPA Photo: Sam Moore/SDNPA
2. Staunton Country Park
This little gem of a country park is perfect all year round, but is fantastic in the Winter as it features three main walks of varying lengths, the shortest of which is around the main 3.5 acre lake which follows a path. However if you are feeling adventurous you can take on one of the longer walks too. The site features a park, cafe and follys as well as the outline of where the estate's mansion on the site once stood. Photo: HCC
3. Holly Hill
Holly Hill Woodland Park is an absolutely treasure with the wooded paths around the lakes snaking around the site and out to the River Hamble. There is also a playpark nearby outside the leisure centre for those with families. | Contributed Photo: PR
4. Portchester Castle and coastal path
Portchester Castle and coastal path is the perfect place to take a stroll taking in some history, stunning scenery and opportunities to explore all year round. Along the route from the castle there are two play parks as well as a take away cafe. You can also follow the coastal path all the way along to the Salt Cafe and beyond. It is the perfect mix of trees and coast. Picture by Jo Bryant. Instagram: @jobryantphotography Photo: -