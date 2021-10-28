There will be plenty of fireworks displays to enjoy across the Portsmouth area as well as in wider Hampshire.

It is the first time since 2019 that there will be proper bonfire night events, due to the Covid restrictions in place in 2020.

Here are the Bonfire Night displays across the Portsmouth area:

Cosham Fireworks display in 2019. Picture: Liam Nash Photography

Portsmouth

Cosham fireworks display – the King George V playfield display will take place on November 3 – open from 4pm, bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm and the fireworks begin at 7.30pm.

Gunwharf Quays is not holding a fireworks display in 20201, it has been confirmed.

Crowds of people enjoying the fireworks at Cosham. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

Gosport

HMS Sultan – the fireworks display takes place today (October 28).

Gates open at 6pm, bonfire is lit at 7.15pm and fireworks at 8pm. Tickets cost £17 (Family 2+2), £7 (Adults), £6 (children under 15) and children under 5s FREE.

Havant

Stockheath Common – the popular fireworks display will be back for 2021. It will take place on Friday, November 5.

Fareham

St Anthony's Catholic Primary School – This school is holding its annual fireworks display on Saturday, November 6 – you can get tickets here.

Hayling Island

Funlands Fright Nights – the amusement park will have fireworks as part of the Halloween event on October 27 and 30.

Hampshire

Winchester – the bonfire and fireworks display will take place on Saturday, November 6. It starts with a torch procession through Winchester before the bonfire is lit and the fireworks take place.

Ageas Bowl – the fireworks display will take place on Friday, November 5, for the first time since 2019. You can get tickets here.

Totton fireworks – this display is set to music from a DJ and takes place at Totton and Eling Cricket Club. It takes place on November 7. The show starts at 6.30pm.

Other displays

Bognor Regis display – the display will take place at Bognor football club on Sunday. Gates open at 5pm and fireworks begin at 7pm.

