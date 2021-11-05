Fireworks. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Fireworks might be fun for humans, but for our pets they can be quite disturbing.

According to the RSPCA, 45 per cent of dogs show signs of fear when they hear them in the UK.

So if you are worried about your pets being stressed out by Bonfire Night, here are some helpful tips for making them feel more comfortable.

Here’s the RSPCA’s advice:

How to calm dogs during fireworks

The RSPCA you should provide your four legged friend with a doggy safe haven.

On its website it says: ‘This should be a quiet area, so choose one of the quietest rooms in your home, a place where they feel in control. Don't interfere with your dog when they're in that area.’

It is advised that you should walk your dog during daylight hours – to avoid times when fireworks are likely to be set off.

You should also move your dog to the safe haven each evening before the fireworks begin.

The RSPCA also says that you should close the windows and curtains to muffle the sound of fireworks.

Put on your TV or music to drown out the firework sounds.

How to help cats who are afraid of fireworks

Provide hiding places in your home, such as under some furniture or in a quiet corner.

Don't try and tempt your cat out, as this will cause them to become more stressed.

Consider keeping them in - cats can become more stressed if they're outside during fireworks.

Microchip your cats in case they're startled and escape outside.

How to help small animals during fireworks

Partly cover outside cages and pens with blankets so an area is soundproofed and hidden, but allow another area for the animals to look out.

Provide bedding for small animals to burrow in.

Consider bringing them indoors - this will need to be done gradually, so plan ahead.

Keeping horses safe during fireworks

It's not just the animals in your home that can be scared of fireworks - horses can be too. If you're a horse owner:

Know in advance - check to see if there are going to be any firework displays in your area.

Talk to the organisers - where possible, tell the organisers of firework displays that there are horses nearby and ask them to set off their fireworks in the opposite direction.

Get BHS advice - for top tips on keeping your horse safe and secure during the firework season, please follow the advice from the British Horse Society.

