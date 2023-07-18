Local artists Clair Martin, Steve Baker and Clarke Reynolds, who form Seekers Create CIC, created the trail over the weekend working in different styles using doodles, Rainbows and Braille to create the tactile mural.

Members of the community were also invited to collaborate on the creation of the mural created on the Blue Lagoon building next to Hilsea Lido, adding their own words in braille to the mural.

It follows the efforts earlier in the year where the area was given a whole new look by the city’s street artists as part of plans to revamp the area with lots of colourful street art created.

Artists Steve Baker and Clair Martin who, along with fellow artist Clarke Reynolds, have created the world's first community Braille trail and tactile mural behind Hilsea Lido Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 150723-36)

