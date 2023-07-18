News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Braille trail and tactile mural created at Portsmouth's Hilsea Lido

Artwork with a difference has been added to the popular trail at Hilsea Lido where the world’s first braille trail and tactile mural has been created.
By Kelly Brown
Published 18th Jul 2023, 12:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 12:17 BST

Local artists Clair Martin, Steve Baker and Clarke Reynolds, who form Seekers Create CIC, created the trail over the weekend working in different styles using doodles, Rainbows and Braille to create the tactile mural.

Members of the community were also invited to collaborate on the creation of the mural created on the Blue Lagoon building next to Hilsea Lido, adding their own words in braille to the mural.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It follows the efforts earlier in the year where the area was given a whole new look by the city’s street artists as part of plans to revamp the area with lots of colourful street art created.

Artists Steve Baker and Clair Martin who, along with fellow artist Clarke Reynolds, have created the world's first community Braille trail and tactile mural behind Hilsea Lido Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 150723-36)Artists Steve Baker and Clair Martin who, along with fellow artist Clarke Reynolds, have created the world's first community Braille trail and tactile mural behind Hilsea Lido Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 150723-36)
Artists Steve Baker and Clair Martin who, along with fellow artist Clarke Reynolds, have created the world's first community Braille trail and tactile mural behind Hilsea Lido Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 150723-36)
Most Popular

    FOR MORE READ: Fantastic artwork unveiled at Hilsea Lido as part of project to enhance the city

    For more details about Seekers Create CIC visit www.seekerscreate.com. They have worked previously across the city on community engagement and are now working nationally with the UK Space Agencies 'Space for Everyone'

    Related topics:PortsmouthRainbowsSteve Baker