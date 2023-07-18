Braille trail and tactile mural created at Portsmouth's Hilsea Lido
Local artists Clair Martin, Steve Baker and Clarke Reynolds, who form Seekers Create CIC, created the trail over the weekend working in different styles using doodles, Rainbows and Braille to create the tactile mural.
Members of the community were also invited to collaborate on the creation of the mural created on the Blue Lagoon building next to Hilsea Lido, adding their own words in braille to the mural.
It follows the efforts earlier in the year where the area was given a whole new look by the city’s street artists as part of plans to revamp the area with lots of colourful street art created.
For more details about Seekers Create CIC visit www.seekerscreate.com. They have worked previously across the city on community engagement and are now working nationally with the UK Space Agencies 'Space for Everyone'