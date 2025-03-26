‘Space’, by acclaimed artistic collaboration Luxmuralis, is taking place at the cathedral this week until March 29 and is designed to spark curiosity and wonder through a combination of projected imagery and atmospheric music, creating a multi-sensory journey.

The experience encourages visitors to look beyond our world, reflect on human achievements, and explore our place in the cosmos – all while seeing Portsmouth Cathedral in a completely new light.

Luxmuralis, the artistic duo behind this stunning installation, is made up of sculptor Peter Walker and composer David Harper. Their work has mesmerised audiences across the UK and internationally, using cutting-edge projections and original compositions to transform historic spaces. Their installations bridge the past and the present, blending fine art with modern technology to create immersive experiences that engage audiences of all backgrounds.

Portsmouth Cathedral’s stunning architecture will become the canvas for this mesmerising display, reinforcing the cathedral’s commitment to hosting creative and thought-provoking events that welcome the whole community.

Tickets cost £11 for adults and £8 for children and can be purchased in advanced from the Cathedral Shop, online at www.simpletix.com/e/space-by-luxmuralis-tickets-194309 or on the door.

