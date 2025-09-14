More than 100 new artworks are being created on walls across the city with international headline artists Gijs VanHee, Satr, Temponok, Frau Isa, Ansley Randall and Jimmer Willmott among the huge roster of talent for the event.

Festival hotspots this year include:

The side of the old casino on Osborne Road, which will host this year’s largest mural

Park Road, where 10 artists will be painting

The Somers Orchard hoardings, featuring 32 artists

Hilsea Lido Café, with six new murals

It follows last weekend’s Paint Jam launch event where 14 local artists transformed hoardings in Cosham, as well workshops at Portsdown Primary School. Earlier in the week some of the artists made a start on their creations with a view to putting the finishes touches in place this weekend.

To find out more visit: www.lookup-portsmouth.co.uk

Want to plan a route to see the artists at work? Check out LOOK UP’s 2025 map (you can plan a walking route, use ‘LOOKUP2025’ for a discount on Voi bikes and scooters, and remember – it’s free buses every weekend in September !)

Look Up street art Largest mural on Osborne Road near the former Casino Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

Look Up street art Jeru from Kingston painting mural on the Park Road. Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

Look Up street art Pictured: Painting taking place on the Park Road near Gunwharf Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

Look Up street art Pictured: Painting taking place on the Park Road near Gunwharf Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak