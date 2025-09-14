Breathtaking new street artwork created in the city as LookUp festival gets underway

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 14th Sep 2025, 11:07 BST

Portsmouth burst into colour once again this weekend after the popular LOOKUP street art festival made a stunning return.

More than 100 new artworks are being created on walls across the city with international headline artists Gijs VanHee, Satr, Temponok, Frau Isa, Ansley Randall and Jimmer Willmott among the huge roster of talent for the event.

Festival hotspots this year include:

  • The side of the old casino on Osborne Road, which will host this year’s largest mural
  • Park Road, where 10 artists will be painting
  • The Somers Orchard hoardings, featuring 32 artists
  • Hilsea Lido Café, with six new murals

It follows last weekend’s Paint Jam launch event where 14 local artists transformed hoardings in Cosham, as well workshops at Portsdown Primary School. Earlier in the week some of the artists made a start on their creations with a view to putting the finishes touches in place this weekend.

To find out more visit: www.lookup-portsmouth.co.uk

Want to plan a route to see the artists at work? Check out LOOK UP’s 2025 map (you can plan a walking route, use ‘LOOKUP2025’ for a discount on Voi bikes and scooters, and remember – it’s free buses every weekend in September!)

Largest mural on Osborne Road near the former Casino Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

1. Look Up street art

Largest mural on Osborne Road near the former Casino Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

Jeru from Kingston painting mural on the Park Road. Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

2. Look Up street art

Jeru from Kingston painting mural on the Park Road. Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

Pictured: Painting taking place on the Park Road near Gunwharf Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

3. Look Up street art

Pictured: Painting taking place on the Park Road near Gunwharf Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak

Pictured: Painting taking place on the Park Road near Gunwharf Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

4. Look Up street art

Pictured: Painting taking place on the Park Road near Gunwharf Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

