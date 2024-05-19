Buckingham Palace confirms King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince of Wales to attend D-Day 80 events
The King, Queen and Prince of Wales will attend commemorative events in both Portsmouth and Normandy to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day, Buckingham Palace has said.
Three days of commemorative events are set to take place, culminating in a two-part commemoration on Southsea Common on June 5 with the three royals all set to be in the royal box. They will be joined by veterans, school children and local residents who have been lucky enough to secure tickets to either the afternoon or event events. However the Princess of Wales is not due to attend.
These will run alongside events in France on June 5 and 6 which also mark the 80th anniversary of the Normandy Landings. The Prime Minister will also be in attendance of the event on June 5 which will welcome tributes, live music and a fly over from the Red Arrows.
The event will be broadcast on the BBC and residents without tickets have been urged to watch it on the small screen as there will be no public screening on the common this time around, unlike the D-Day 75 events.
The palace have also confirmed that Charles and Camilla will be at the Ministry of Defence and Royal British Legion’s event at the British Normandy Memorial at Ver-sur-Mer on June 6, and Prince William will attend the Canadian commemorative ceremony at the Juno Beach Centre, Courseulles-sur-Mer, on the same date.
Before they set off for France, they will attend the UK’s national commemorative event in Portsmouth on June 5. Other members of the royal family will attend events marking the anniversary over the two dates.
