51 captivating pictures from the nostalgic and spectacular Overlord Show

The three-day event is taking place on The Lawns and features hundreds of military vehicles and reenactors from the Great War all the way through to modern day, accompanied by militaria traders from all over the country, in a great day out for vehicle enthusiasts and history buffs alike.

Delighted crowds have also been able to enjoy battle re-enactments, recreated scenes and musical entertainment from military bands.

Taking its name from Operation Overlord, the Normandy Landings which began on D-Day, the event is held close to where hundreds of soldiers camped before heading to France for the Allied Invasion.

The Overlord Show is also taking place today (May 25) and tomorrow (May 26) at The Lawns, Denmead, PO7 6HS with tickets available at the gate or in advance on the event’s website.

1 . Overlord show Pictured: Siobhan and Liberty from Bognor Regis Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak Photo Sales

2 . Overlord show Pictured: Many people has attended to Overlord show on Saturday Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak Photo Sales

3 . Overlord show Pictured: Herbie, Kathryn and Colin from the banker Hereford Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak Photo Sales

4 . Overlord show Pictured: Solders during the battle Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak Photo Sales