Although Christmas is still over a month away, a number of events have already been announced in anticipation.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As October comes to an end, a lot of people are eagerly waiting for the festive period to officially begin.

A number of Christmas events have been announced in the past few weeks – from the RSPCA Solent Branch’s Christmas Fair to indoor markets and a Christmas festival, there will be plenty to get stuck into this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are a number of the Christmas events that are taking place:

Most Popular

Victorian Fairground ride at dusk Victorian Festival of Christmas Portsmouth Historic Dockyard in previous years.

Portsmouth

Christmas Light Switch On – The annual light switch on, which takes place in Commercial Road, will be held on November 16 between 5pm and 7pm. There will be special guests and the event will also mark the opening of the Christmas market in the city centre.

Southsea Christmas Light Switch On – The Christmas light switch On, in Palmerston Road, will take place on November 23 between 5pm and 7pm. The event will also be accompanied by the Love Southsea Market and it is set to be a brilliant event, perfect for the family.

Cosham Christmas Light Switch On – This Christmas event will take place in Cosham High Street on November 30 between 5pm and 7pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Love Southsea Christmas Indoor Market, Southsea – This year the annual Love Southsea Christmas Market has grown in size and there will be something for everyone.

Taking place at Boathouse 5, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, on November 25 and 26, this event will welcome a range of businesses and local makers as well as Curtain Call Productions, which will provide a full-weekend program of entertainment for all the family. It is free to enter the market.

Portsmouth on Ice, Guildhall – Returning for another year, the popular ice rink will be officially opening on November 25 and it will be open until January 7, 2024. The rink will be operating everyday during this period other than Christmas day and to find out more information about ticket prices, click here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portsmouth Indoor Christmas market, St Mary’s Church, Fratton - Taking place on November 11 between 11am and 4pm, St Mary’s Church are hosting an indoor market and it is expected that there will be up to 100 businesses in attendance.

St Joseph’s Church Christmas Bazaar – Baffins is getting ready for an exciting Christmas Bazaar which is being held on November 18 between 11am and 2pm at St Joseph’s Church. The event will have a lot to offer including sweet treats and refreshments, gift stalls, crafts for children, tombola and a raffle as well as live entertainment. For more information, click here.

Staggeringly Good Christmas Market, Portsmouth – Join Staggeringly Good Brewery for a Christmas event which will take place on December 2 and 3 between 10:30am and 5:30pm. The event will have live music each day, delicious mulled wine, boozy hot chocolates, Nattys Jerk Xmas menu special, interactive gaming pop-up hosted by Dice, choir sung carols, brass band, local traders and much more. The event will take place at Staggeringly Good Brewery, Unit 10, Rodney Road and for more information, click here.

Hotwalls Studios Christmas Market, Old Portsmouth – There will be up to 34 stalls, a live brass band and artist studios on offer at the market on December 2, between 10am and 5pm. For more information, click here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gunwharf Christmas Village – The popular Christmas village at Gunwharf is back and it will be running until December 31. The opening hours are Sunday to Wednesday 10am – 7pm, and Thursday to Saturday 10am – 8pm. The village has a lot to offer including delicious food and a big wheel.

Portsmouth Guildhall: Last Night of the Christmas Proms, Portsmouth – This musical event will be taking place at Guildhall on December 21 at 7:30pm. For more information, click the link.

Fairytale in new York, Kings Theatre, Portsmouth – This Christmas tale will be hitting the stage of Kings Theatre on November 4 at 7:30pm and for more information, click here.

Sophie Ellis-Bexter – Christmas Disco Tour, Guildhall, Portsmouth – The famous singer will be at Guildhall on December 6 between 7:30pm and 11:30pm and for more information, click here.

Hayling Island

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hayling Island Community Centre Christmas Market – Taking place on November 25, the community indoor market event will be hosting a range of stalls. From handmade cards to baked goods and sweet treats to festive gifts and decorations – there will be something for everyone. This event will take place at Hayling Island Community Centre between 12noon and 4pm and it is free to enter the event. For more information, click here.

Gosport

Gosport High Street’s Christmas bash – Taking place on November 25 between 10am and 8pm in Gosport High Street. The event is being organised in partnership with Gosport Borough Council and it is the first bespoke Christmas market for Gosport to offer. There will be a number of stalls to explore, delicious food to taste and thirst quenching drinks to try. It will be free to attend. For more information, click here.

Christmas Tree Festival 2023, Alverstoke – This enchanting event promises an impressive spectacle of 75 beautifully adorned Christmas trees, uniquely decorated by local charities, schools, clubs, and businesses. The festival will take place at St Mary’s Church, Green Road, Alverstoke, and the festival will begin on Thursday, December 7th at 6.15pm, which is when the trees will be lit.

Port Solent

Festival of Christmas – This two day event will take place on December 9 and 10 down The Boardwalk and it has already had a lot of interest with more 2,600 saying they are interested in attending the event on Facebook.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On December 9, the event will run from 10am until 5pm and on December 10, it will run from 10am until 4pm. There will be more than 100 stalls to explore as well as live entertainment and delicious food to enjoy. The event is free to attend and there will be free car parking. For more information, click here.

Fareham Indoor Christmas Market, Fareham Leisure Centre – The indoor market will be taking place on November 18 and 19 between 10am and 4:30pm. The event will welcome up to 200 stalls from local businesses. For more information, click here.

RSPCA Solent Branch Christmas Fair – The event will take place on November 25 between 11am and 4pm at the Crofton Equestrian Centre, Titchfield. There will be affordable gifts, a variety of bespoke stalls, a choir and a Christmas raffle to make things even better. For more information, visit the RSPCA Solent Branch’s Facebook page.

Portchester Precinct Christmas Market – Taking place on November 25, this event will welcome lots of stalls which will offer things including sweets, toys, children’s clothes, gifts perfect for Christmas, candles and wax melts and much more. The event will take place between 11am and 4pm and there will be a raffle which will raise money for Cash for Kids.

Waterlooville

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meon Valley Christmas Fayre – Taking place on November 25 between 12noon and 3pm a spectacular Christmas event will be taking place at the Meon Valley Hotel, Golf and Country Club. The event will welcome a number of stalls which will feature gifts, crafts and decorations, and there will also be an elf meet and greet.

It will cost £1 for entry and this will be donated to the veterans drop in centre and local homeless winter supplies.

Wickham

Wickham Christmas Fair – This event will take place on December 3 between 11am and 3pm. It will be held at Wickham Community Centre and Santa is also expected to a make an appearance. It is free to enter the event. For more information, click here.

Petersfield