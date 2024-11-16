Keydell Nurseries in Horndean opened its Woodland Walk to the public on Friday, November 15. It has become a fixture in families calendars with the visit to Santa and woodland walk proving popular with kids and adults alike.

Having just packed up the Halloween themed walk, staff at the nursery have been working hard to transform the space into a winter wonderland. The News ventured down on the day of its opening to have a look at the fantastic work they have done.

If you just wanted to book the woodland walk and not visit Santa, the cost is £8.50 per person. Groups of four can get in for £26.95 while a group of six would cost £38.95. One person with one carer can get tickets to the woodland walk for £11.

Here are 20 pictures of the festive walk:

