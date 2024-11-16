Christmas in Hampshire: Keydell Nurseries winter woodland walk returns with magical festive treat

By Joe Williams
Published 16th Nov 2024, 11:03 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2024, 11:34 GMT

A Hampshire garden centre has opened its popular annual Christmas walk and The News was there to check out the festive offering.

Keydell Nurseries in Horndean opened its Woodland Walk to the public on Friday, November 15. It has become a fixture in families calendars with the visit to Santa and woodland walk proving popular with kids and adults alike.

SEE MORE: Christmas shop spreads festive cheer as decorating season begins

Having just packed up the Halloween themed walk, staff at the nursery have been working hard to transform the space into a winter wonderland. The News ventured down on the day of its opening to have a look at the fantastic work they have done.

Tickets to visit Santa which also includes access to the Woodland Walk will cost £23.45 per child on a weekday, £26.95 per child over the weekend and adults will cost £8.50.

If you just wanted to book the woodland walk and not visit Santa, the cost is £8.50 per person. Groups of four can get in for £26.95 while a group of six would cost £38.95. One person with one carer can get tickets to the woodland walk for £11.

Here are 20 pictures of the festive walk:

The popular Christmas Woodland Walk opened at Keydell Nurseries in Horndean on Friday, November 15. Picture: Habibur Rahman

1. Keydell Nurseries Woodland Walk

The popular Christmas Woodland Walk opened at Keydell Nurseries in Horndean on Friday, November 15. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman

Photo Sales
The popular Christmas Woodland Walk opened at Keydell Nurseries in Horndean on Friday, November 15. Picture: Habibur Rahman

2. Keydell Nurseries Woodland Walk

The popular Christmas Woodland Walk opened at Keydell Nurseries in Horndean on Friday, November 15. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Portsmouth

Photo Sales
The popular Christmas themed Woodland Walk opened at Keydell Nurseries in Horndean on Friday, November 15. Picture: Habibur Rahman

3. Keydell Nurseries Woodland Walk

The popular Christmas themed Woodland Walk opened at Keydell Nurseries in Horndean on Friday, November 15. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Portsmouth

Photo Sales
The walk features a Christmas themed Toy Story bedroom. Picture: Habibur Rahman

4. Keydell Nurseries Woodland Walk

The walk features a Christmas themed Toy Story bedroom. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Portsmouth

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Tickets
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice