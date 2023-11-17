Eastleigh’s annual Christmas lights switch-on event will not be going ahead due to bad weather safety concerns.

The festive spectacle, including fireworks, was due to take place on Saturday, November 18 but organisers have said that the venue is “too waterlogged” for it to safely go ahead. Indoor festivities – including a Christmas Grotto and makers market – will still be going ahead at The Point theatre.

An Eastleigh Borough Council spokesperson said: “We're sorry to report that Eastleigh town centre’s Christmas lights switch-on and fireworks, planned for this Saturday (18 November) have had to be cancelled due to safety concerns caused by adverse weather.

The event was due to be held at Leigh Road Recreation Ground.

"Organisers took the difficult decision after it became clear that the Leigh Road Recreation Ground was too waterlogged to safely accommodate the crowds who watch the fireworks finale – and the strong gusts and heavy downpours predicted for Saturday will make it difficult for market stalls, street entertainment and other attractions to be run safely.

"The extremely heavy rains in recent weeks – with further weather warnings over the coming days – have created a high risk of slips and falls for people attending the fireworks display, while rainy and windy conditions make the gazebos used for the market stalls a potential hazard and make it difficult for traders to protect their merchandise. A number of stallholders have already cancelled their pitches.”

According to the organisers, the event will not be rescheduled as many of the attractions are booked for other events in the run-up to Christmas.

The Met Office has issued a severe weather warning for rain which covers Hampshire tomorrow.

The Point in Eastleigh is hosting a Christmas Grotto on Saturday, November 18. Tickets cost £5.50 per child - including a gift - and £2.50 per accompanying adult. Find all the details here: https://www.thepointeastleigh.co.uk/events/christmas-grotto-2023-nov-2023/

The forecaster said: “Another area of rain will cross the UK heaviest during early Saturday, before it clears to the east during the morning.

"Some of that rain, especially in southwestern parts of the UK, is likely to be heavy at times, and follows many weeks of above-average rainfall in this area. The associated weather system should clear to the east later Saturday morning, with more showery conditions following.”