The festive event in Palmerston Road Christmas took place on November 23 between 5pm and 7pm – and saw hundreds gather to enjoy the illumination.

The event also welcomed stars from the New Theatre Royal ’s Aladdin and Portsmouth FC favourites Alex Robertson and Christian Saydee.

It was hosted by Hosted by Wave 105’s Mark Collins and all of the Christmas Lights Switch On Parties, which includes Commercial Road and Cosham High Street, have been sponsored by HSDC. Visitors were also able to browse a variety of Christmas stalls, courtesy of the Love Southsea Christmas Market.