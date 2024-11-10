Stalls, rides and fabulous food and drinks can all be found at the village which features popular igloo-inspired seating next to the ‘Alpine Lodge Bar’ which offers some much-needed refreshments, such as mulled wine, beers and lagers from local and imported breweries.

To compliment the seasonal beverages, the Christmas Village will offer several food vendors including a traditional German Bratwurst grill, as well as Yorkshire pudding wraps, Greek souvlaki and sweet treats such as chocolate churros.

The ever-popular giant Observation Wheel has again turned provide guests with spectacular views of Portsmouth Harbour from 15m high and will be illuminated by over 10,000 LED lights at night Other attractions include a traditional carousel, and a balloon race fairground ride, providing some family fun.

The Christmas Village will follow a traditional European style, with unique handpicked artisan craft and gift traders in wooden chalets selling Christmas gifts. Traders include Hampshire-based businesses, including local chutneys and cheeses and personalised decorations.

The Christmas Village will open to the public in the Plaza until Tuesday, December 31. Opening hours are Monday to Wednesday 10am – 8pm, Thursday to Saturday 10am – 9pm and Sunday 10am-7pm. For more information, visit gunwharf-quays.com

Christmas Village at Gunwharf Quays The Christmas Village has made a return

Christmas Village at Gunwharf Quays Aleane Street, 12, left, and her sister, Aurora Street, 10.

Christmas Village at Gunwharf Quays Shoppers heading to the Christmas Village