The field near Peak Lane, Fareham, has seen a circus tent rise up ready to host a number of performances over the next week with the team at Circus Wonderland starting their stint today (July 5) at 4.30pm until July 16.

The show will include ring girls, dare devil juggler, human pyramids and flames of fire all of which will keep everyone’s eyes fixed on the action.

The Circus Wonderland team in 2021. Picture: Paul Carpenter

Today and tomorrow, tickets will cost £8 per person.

The showings will be: July 5, 6 and 7 at 4:30pm and 7pm, July 8 at 2pm and 5pm, July 9 at 1pm and 4pm, July 12, 13 and 14 at 4:30pm and 7:30pm, July 15 at 2pm and 5pm and July 16 at 1pm.