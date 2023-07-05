News you can trust since 1877
Circus Wonderland will be in Fareham until next weekend - here's what you can expect

The circus has come to town and families can expect a show packed full of fire breathers and clowns.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 5th Jul 2023, 14:21 BST- 1 min read

The field near Peak Lane, Fareham, has seen a circus tent rise up ready to host a number of performances over the next week with the team at Circus Wonderland starting their stint today (July 5) at 4.30pm until July 16.

The show will include ring girls, dare devil juggler, human pyramids and flames of fire all of which will keep everyone’s eyes fixed on the action.

SEE ALSO: Tony Hadley announces The Big Swing Tour 2024 - dates and ticket details

The Circus Wonderland team in 2021. Picture: Paul CarpenterThe Circus Wonderland team in 2021. Picture: Paul Carpenter
The Circus Wonderland team in 2021. Picture: Paul Carpenter
    Today and tomorrow, tickets will cost £8 per person.

    The showings will be: July 5, 6 and 7 at 4:30pm and 7pm, July 8 at 2pm and 5pm, July 9 at 1pm and 4pm, July 12, 13 and 14 at 4:30pm and 7:30pm, July 15 at 2pm and 5pm and July 16 at 1pm.

    The tent will be closed to customers on July 10 and 11.

    To get tickets, click the link.

