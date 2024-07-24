Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An epic 45,000 mile race around the globe comes to an end in Portsmouth this weekend - and the city’s residents are being invited to join in the celebrations.

Clipper Race returns to Portsmouth on Saturday, July 27 with a grand finale taking place at Gunwharf Quays with live music, family activities and a brilliant atmosphere being planned. After their eleven-month, 40,000 nautical mile race around the world using only the power of the wind and human determination, there are only a few race points between the eleven teams.

The live racing is expected to come to an end on Saturday morning with entrants expected to cross the finish line between 11am and midday - with supporters expected to head to Southsea and Old Portsmouth for the best vantage points to watch the racing fleet.

The epic 11 month global voyage started in Portsmouth in September. Picture: Keith Woodland

At its conclusion there will be a ‘Parade of Sail’ from the Boyne Starboard Lateral Mark at 1pm, passing Southsea Castle at 1.08pm, the Round Tower at 1.20pm and Spinnaker Tower at 1.22pm.

Once you've soaked in the action, you can take a short walk over to Gunwharf Quays for the main event with a heroes welcome planned from 2pm with the race fleet berthing there from 2pm, followed by a team parade at 3.15pm and prizegiving at 3.35pm.

Portsmouth residents are also being invited to join in the fun and celebrations at the Fan Zone at Gunwharf Quays from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, July 28 with family fun activities all three days from 10am to 5pm, free Yacht tours (static display) on the Friday and Sunday from 11am to 6pm, and a treasure hunt on the Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

The Clipper Round The World Race comes to an end this weekend. Picture: clipperroundtheworld.com

There will also be live music at Gunwharf for all the family. The line up is:

Friday, July 26

Midday - Mega Sun Machine

1.30pm - Michael Baker

4pm - Sapphire

5pm - Baby Panna

6pm - Baby Said

Saturday, July 27

4.50pm - The Dhol Foundation

6pm - Rika

Sunday, July 28

2.30pm to 3.30pm - Salsa Solent

5pm - Bradley Jago

6pm - Black Violet

Yvonne Clay, Centre director at Gunwharf Quays, said: “We are incredibly excited to welcome the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race teams to Gunwharf Quays as they cross the finish line. There will be a true celebration taking place on our waterfront this weekend, and we look forward to welcoming the teams home alongside our local community.”

Laura Ayres, managing director of Clipper Ventures said: “Our Race Crew are returning to Gunwharf Quays after a once-in-a-lifetime adventure around the world, and they deserve every bit of the heroes welcome they are set to receive. Portsmouth is a renowned maritime destination, and we look forward to our crew being able to celebrate their achievements for one last time in this vibrant and welcoming marina.”

Ben Cranny-Whitehead, partnerships and events executive at the Clipper Race, added: “Being a Portsmouth local, I’m eagerly anticipating the Clipper Race Grand Finale at Gunwharf Quays, with months of dedication and hard work leading us to this moment. The spectacle of the fleet returning, combined with our final Prizegiving of the edition, plus the festival of live acts on stage, it’s sure to be a weekend to remember.”