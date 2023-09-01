The racing yachts are scheduled to launch from Gunwharf Quays on Sunday (August 3). Sailors will be travelling around the world and visiting far-flung locations such as Washington DC, China, Australia, Uruguay and more.

People from all walks of life have gone through rigorous training ahead of the epic journey. Sailors will be going on a 40,000 nautical miles circumnavigation, which will take 11 months to complete.

It is the first time the race will be hosted in Portsmouth since 2000. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

A packed schedule of festivities has been taking place since August 30. It’s the first time since 2000 that Portsmouth is hosting the race.

Laura Ayres, clipper ventures managing director, said: “Portsmouth is our neighbour and the Solent the honorary home of our international Race Crew when they come to our training base.

"By partnering with Gunwharf Quays, we can create five days of celebration fitting of the incredible challenge our courageous crew are setting out to achieve. We know the welcoming and great waterfront city of Portsmouth puts on a great party and our event will be the perfect way for our local community and visitors to end the summer holidays.”

Gunwharf Quays centre director, added: “This is a fantastic opportunity for Portsmouth, and we are thrilled to be the host for this year’s start and the 2024 finish for the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race.” The race village will be open on Saturday and live talks will be held throughout the day.

The clipper round the world race - an epic 40,000 nautical mile journey - starts on September 3. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

On Sunday, the 70 ocean racing yachts will start forming up from 1.30pm at regular intervals. The parade will be held at 2.30pm, and from there, the fleet will pass key landmarks such as Spinnaker Tower, Gunwharf Quays Marina, the Round Tower and Southsea Castle.

All flags will be lowered for the race to begin at 4pm. The race was founded by Sir Robin Knox-Johnston in 1996 – the first person to sail solo and non-stop around the world.