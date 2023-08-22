The Clipper Racing Team, based in Gosport Marina, will be circumventing the globe in a competitive race. A large crew will be travelling on the epic 40,000 nautical mile voyage, with clipper yachts starting from Gunwharf Quays on September 3.

Hannah Brewis, 27, is the captain of the Clipper 2023-2024 racing crew. The Grantham native has been sailing since she was 11-years-old and is now leading a worldwide expedition.

NOW READ: MS Ambition visits Portsmouth for the first time

Pictured is (L-R) Cameron McCracken and Skipper Hannah Brewis. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She told The News: “It’ll be great. It’s a big thing to sail around the world and see lots of continents and countries. Emotions will be felt I’m sure, but it’s a really big thing that I can’t wait to achieve and there will be a great sense of accomplishment when it’s done.”

Ms Brewis was previously involved in the second half of last year’s world race – sailing from the Philippines, to the USA, Panama, Bermuda, Northern Ireland and finally London. She added: “I’ve always wanted to do this. Sailing around the world is the pinnacle of what you can achieve.

"When it’s done, it’ll be a dream come true. I’m proud of myself for getting here. There are not many young females who are skippers of 70 ft round the world ocean yachts.

"I feel really proud of myself and you have to prove to other people and yourself that you’re capable of these things. I know it’ll be hard, it’s not easy, but if it was easy anyone can do it."

Dianne McGrath aboard ship as she trains before the world yacht race. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To get through all the hardships as a team and sail across the biggest oceans in the world, that feeling will be amazing. I can’t wait.” The 70 ocean racing yacht will travel to Washington DC, Punta Del Este in Uruguay, South Africa, Australia, China, and elsewhere.

AQP Cameron McCracken, 24, said the shipmates went through four levels of “rigorous” training to qualify for the race. He said: “The crew are definitely ready to go and are in great spirits.

"I feel pretty relaxed and confident. I’m sure there will be a few nerves on race day, but we’re in a really good place to get this going.”

Mr McCracken started sailing when he was 17, completing his clipper training a year later. This is his first worldwide race, and he encourages anyone to get into sailing.

The crew will be taking on an epic 40,000 nautical mile global race. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It gives people that hunger to go out and try and succeed. It’s the kind of thing you have to have the drive to do, but the hunger comes from doing it in the first place.

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth International Port transformed

“I recommend it to anyone. It’ll change your life for the better. I can’t imagine anything else that I would be doing.” Crewmember Dianne McGrath, 54, decide to go on the race having previously planned on travelling to Mars.

The Australian said she was “devastated” when the Mars One Project collapsed, but the worldwide race gives her a sense of adventure. She said: ““I can’t get to the red planet but I may as well go round the blue one.

"I wanted to explore and see what this planet has to offer. I think the person who I am will be different when I get off the boat in July next year.”