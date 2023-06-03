News you can trust since 1877
Comic Con 2023: Guildhall is set to welcome famous faces including former Doctor Who stars Peter Davison and Colin Baker this weekend

Comic Con is going to be kick starting the weekend as doors will be opening to the public this morning.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 09:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jun 2023, 09:23 BST

The highly anticipated event, which will take place today (June 3) and tomorrow, will be hosting a huge range of panels, experiences and stalls ready for eager fans to explore.

The doors will open at 10am and it is likely that the area surrounding Guildhall will be packed with excited ticket holders raring to go.

SEE ALSO: Comic Con Portsmouth: Here is what you can expect from Comic Con 2023 at Portsmouth Guildhall

Iron man touring the Guildhall Square during Portsmouth Comic Con 2022. Picture: Mike Cooter (070522)Iron man touring the Guildhall Square during Portsmouth Comic Con 2022. Picture: Mike Cooter (070522)
Iron man touring the Guildhall Square during Portsmouth Comic Con 2022. Picture: Mike Cooter (070522)
    This year, the event is focusing on two main themes – Villians and the Multiverse - both of which are crucial elements to the world of science fiction.

    To make the weekend even better there will be former cast members from Doctor Who to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the programme.

    For fans of Doctor Who, Star Wars, Jurassic World and anything comic related, look no further because the weekend is jam-packed with exciting experiences, talks, games and numerous activities to get involved in.

