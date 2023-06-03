The doors will open at 10am and it is likely that the area surrounding Guildhall will be packed with excited ticket holders raring to go.

Iron man touring the Guildhall Square during Portsmouth Comic Con 2022. Picture: Mike Cooter (070522)

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, the event is focusing on two main themes – Villians and the Multiverse - both of which are crucial elements to the world of science fiction.

To make the weekend even better there will be former cast members from Doctor Who to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the programme.

For fans of Doctor Who, Star Wars, Jurassic World and anything comic related, look no further because the weekend is jam-packed with exciting experiences, talks, games and numerous activities to get involved in.