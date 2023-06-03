Comic Con 2023: Guildhall is set to welcome famous faces including former Doctor Who stars Peter Davison and Colin Baker this weekend
The highly anticipated event, which will take place today (June 3) and tomorrow, will be hosting a huge range of panels, experiences and stalls ready for eager fans to explore.
The doors will open at 10am and it is likely that the area surrounding Guildhall will be packed with excited ticket holders raring to go.
SEE ALSO: Comic Con Portsmouth: Here is what you can expect from Comic Con 2023 at Portsmouth Guildhall
This year, the event is focusing on two main themes – Villians and the Multiverse - both of which are crucial elements to the world of science fiction.
To make the weekend even better there will be former cast members from Doctor Who to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the programme.
For fans of Doctor Who, Star Wars, Jurassic World and anything comic related, look no further because the weekend is jam-packed with exciting experiences, talks, games and numerous activities to get involved in.
For more information, click the link.