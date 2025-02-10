19 cool, quirky and unusual places and things to visit and see in Portsmouth

There are so many fun, cool, quirky and unusual places to visit and see in Portsmouth from range from historic monuments to stunning viewpoints - as well as (or course) fabulous attractions.
These are just a few of our favourites:
1. Charles Dickens' statue
Dickens' links with our city are much celebrated at his birthplace museum but there is also a separate statue of him to be found in the Guildhall Square.
Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak
2. A tiny dinosaur
This tiny dinosaur plays homage to a much larger version which unfortunately burnt down on Southsea Common. Normally Luna Park can be found at the common but it has a temporary home in Gunwharf Quays which sea defence works are being carried out at the seafront.
Photo: Aspex Portsmouth. | Aspex Portsmouth
3. The People's Memorial
This war memorial at Langstone Harbour - near Eastern Road - is a popular spot for quiet reflection and makes a great destination for a walk along the shoreline. It really is a hidden gem and you will be surprised how many city residents do not know if its existence!
Photo: My Portsmouth My Drone/Kevin Fryer Photo: Kevin Fryer
4. Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's plaque
It may not be blue, but Arthur Conan Doyle is celebrated with a brown plaque which can be found on the side of Bush House, Elm Grove, Southsea where first two Sherlock Holmes novels were written. He practiced as a doctor in the city at No. 1 Bush Villas which formerly stood on the site. Photo: Contributed