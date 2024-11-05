Taking place on Southsea Common, residents gathered to enjoy entertainment, funfair rides and fabulous fun this evening (November 5) ahead of the main display which lit up the skies near the Naval Memorial.
Images by Sarah Standing:
The skies in Southsea were filled with a dazzling display of colour as crowds gathered to watch the city’s annual fireworks display.
