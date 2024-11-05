Portsmouth fireworks: Crowds gather for fantastic display on Southsea Common - in pictures

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 5th Nov 2024, 21:07 BST
Updated 5th Nov 2024, 21:19 BST

The skies in Southsea were filled with a dazzling display of colour as crowds gathered to watch the city’s annual fireworks display.

Taking place on Southsea Common, residents gathered to enjoy entertainment, funfair rides and fabulous fun this evening (November 5) ahead of the main display which lit up the skies near the Naval Memorial.

Images by Sarah Standing:

The crowds watching the fantastic display

1. Southsea fireworks display 2024

The crowds watching the fantastic display | Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing (051124-4567)

The Griffiths and Jarvis families from Fareham and Southsea.

2. Southsea fireworks display 2024

The Griffiths and Jarvis families from Fareham and Southsea. | Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing (051124-4307)

Dazzling display

3. Southsea fireworks display 2024

Dazzling display | Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing (051124-4526)

The Atkinson family from Southsea.

4. Southsea fireworks display 2024

The Atkinson family from Southsea. | Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing (051124-4613)

