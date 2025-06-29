Crowds gather to watch Red Arrows fly over the Solent in a spectacular display at the Isle of Wight's Armed Forces Day
The daredevils performed at the Isle of Wight Armed Forces Day being held in Ryde today Sunday, June 29, with people on the mainland gathering to catch a glimpse of the display team at around 11.45am.
The Red Arrows often launch from Bournemouth Airport for events in the south, and this morning took a route running parallel along the South Coast. They could be seen from coastal areas around the Portsmouth area this morning including Stokes Bay in Gosport.
The Arrows are now in their 60th display season, with several other appearances lined up across the UK.
