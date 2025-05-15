Fancy a stroll and and ice-cream along one of the highest points in Hampshire with breathtaking views? The look no further than the amazing Butser Hill which has so much to offer and is a walk I absolutely love.

Popular with families, dog walkers and cyclists, Butser Hill can be found to the north of Clanfield right next to Queen Elizabeth Country Park and it really is the perfect place for a refreshing walk.

Home to the county’s ‘highest cafe’ situated in a roundhouse building at the beginning and end of a circular walk, the chalk hill is full of grasslands and open spaces which are great to explore with all of the family.

One of my favourite things about it is the 360 degree view of the area both right into the heart of the South Downs National Park as well as to the coast across the Solent - including of course Portsmouth and the Isle of Wight.

With parking on site at the top of the hill and a cafe and toilets at peak times, it is perfect all year round with glorious sunshine in the summer and it is often the first place to get snow in the winter. It is also accessible from Queen Elizabeth Country Park with a footpath at the bottom leading all of the way to the top of the hill!

Watch the video embedded in this story as I explore the walk, and take a look at this picture gallery to give you a taste of what to expect.

The Butser Hill car park has two postcodes: GU31 5SP for the car park at the top of the hill, and PO8 0QE for the Queen Elizabeth Country Park car park at the bottom of the hill.