The popular Scottish actor is set to headline a Q&A session at the first Basingstoke Comic Con event which is taking place at Hampshire Court Hotel from May 19 to 21. Tennant will appear on the Sunday, May 21, while Tom Sturridge from the Netflix series The Sandman will headline on May 20 and 21.

Other stars which are set to appear include Tom Hopper, Emmy Raver-Lampman and Génesis Rodríguez from The Umbrella Academy, Mark Pellegrino from Supernatural and other cast members from the Stargate series. For the full line up visit the event’s website. As well as question and answer sessions the event will also feature cosplay, meet and greet sessions and photo opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets start at £30 for one day entry up to £1,499 for VIP entry. To book and for more information visit the Basingstoke Comic Con website.

David Tennant during his time at Doctor Who. BBC Studios/PA Wire

Most Popular