Easter things to do: Port Solent's free Kids Club returns with activities including Silly Scott and disco fun

A Portsmouth shopping centre is inviting visitors to get into the spirit of Easter with an array of fun family activities.
By Joe Buncle
Published 26th Mar 2024, 09:26 GMT
Young visitors to Port Solent can enjoy some ‘egg-citing’ fun and games this Easter with the return of the fantastic free Kids Club programme. Children can get up close and meet fluffy farmyard friends; dance to favourite tunes at a children’s disco party; enjoy getting crafty and be amazed at a fabulous magic show.

The Easter holiday programme starts on Tuesday, April 2 with brilliant Children’s Disco sessions at 11am, 1pm and 3pm. Join favourite farmyard friends on Thursday, April 4 when Mill Farm Cottage Mobile Farm comes to Port Solent from 11am to 4pm.

Silly Scott will perform at Port Solent as Kids Club returns.
On Tuesday, April 9, youngsters will be entertained by Silly Scott and his magic shows at 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm, and get crafty at the Creation Station, from 11am to 4pm. Round off the Easter holiday fun with Professor Strange and his vibrant blend of magic, circus acts and illusions on Thursday 11th April, at 11am, 12.30 pm, 2pm and 3pm.

Port Solent’s Lisa Fowler said: “There is so much Easter fun planned to keep children of all ages entertained, our Kids Club promises to make everyone happy. There’s no need to pre-book, just turn up and join in the activities.”

For more information on Port Solent’s forthcoming events visit: www.portsolent.com.

