Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire release celebrated at Port Solent Odeon cinema as cosplayers raise money for MIND
Local cosplay enthusiasts from the group Portsmouth Ghostbusters will welcome visitors at the Odeon Cinema in Port Solent before they watch Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire - which was released in the UK today (March 22). The ghosbusting crew will be on-site from 12.00pm to 5.00pm on Friday, March 22 and from 11.00am to 5.00pm on Saturday, March 23.
Founded by Ghostbusters super-fan Andy Hornby, the group regularly don their uniforms and proton packs at events where they aim to spread joy and often raise money for good causes. On this occassion, they will be collecting for mental health charity MIND - Odeon's chosen charity - which supports mental health intitiatives in the Portsmouth area.
Speaking ahead of the event, Andy Hornby said: "We're thrilled to be part of the Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire premiere at Odeon Cinema. It's a fantastic opportunity for fans to come together, celebrate the new film and support a worthy cause. We can't wait to welcome everyone and make this a memorable experience for all."
For more information and event updates, visit www.pompeyghostbusters.co.uk.
