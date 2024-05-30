Keydell Nursery in Horndean has opened its Enchanted Walk, an attraction which will be open everyday until the end of August. The walk features scenes from classic favourites such as Paddington Bear, Toy Story, and Humpty Dumpty.
The walk opened in time for parents to take their children during the half term and received a positive response from the crowds when The News attended. Tickets cost £4.95 per person or £18.50 for a group of four. Children under the age of one are able to enter for free. Tickets are available to purchase on the day via the till area at the nursery.
The walk is open Monday to Saturday from 9.30am until 4.30pm, and Sunday from 10am until 3.30pm.
Friends from Denmead visiting the Enchanted Walk at Keydell Nurseries.Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute
Families enjoyed an enchanted walk at Keydell Nurseries on Thursday, visiting well known characters like Humpty Dumpty, Cinderella and Paddington Bear.Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute
Charlotte Bull with George, 2, and Ivy, 7, at the Enchanted Walk at Keydell Nurseries.Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute
The Enchanted Walk at Keydell Nurseries features a number of magical scenes including mermaids.Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute