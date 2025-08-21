The event site around Southsea Common has now been closed to the public, as organisers bringing together the final pieces of the puzzle for the popular event featuring 13 stages across Southsea Common, Castle Field and the Bandstand Field - as well as inside Southsea Castle.

This year there are some layout changes as a result of the ongoing sea defence works, with the loss of the comedy tent - but the relocation of the comedy headliners to the main Common Stage.

Gate A has also been moved to the south western corner of the site, with the closure of the Esplanade carpark, and some of the facilities such as toilets have been relocated to a slightly different location.

The premium area has also been relocated with ‘The Hideaway’ moved to the north western corner, and the viewing platform as also been moved to the northern side of the stage.

The popular Kids Arena is also making a return with all activities included (except fun fair rides), including the giant Zip Wire and bouncy castle. D-Day Story is also included, as well as the Southsea Splash Park for families, and Blue Reef is also part of Victorious this year.

We took a visit to see the final preparations (also see the video embedded in this story for a sneak peak at what to expect):

Tickets for Victorious - which takes place on August 22, 23 and 24 - are still available on the event’s website at www.victoriousfestival.co.uk/buy-tickets/

