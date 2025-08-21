Enjoy a sneak peak of the Victorious Festival site with images revealing what excited festival-goers can expect

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 21st Aug 2025, 16:32 BST

The final preparations are underway for the spectacular three-day Victorious Festival which gets underway tomorrow.

The event site around Southsea Common has now been closed to the public, as organisers bringing together the final pieces of the puzzle for the popular event featuring 13 stages across Southsea Common, Castle Field and the Bandstand Field - as well as inside Southsea Castle.

This year there are some layout changes as a result of the ongoing sea defence works, with the loss of the comedy tent - but the relocation of the comedy headliners to the main Common Stage.

Gate A has also been moved to the south western corner of the site, with the closure of the Esplanade carpark, and some of the facilities such as toilets have been relocated to a slightly different location.

The premium area has also been relocated with ‘The Hideaway’ moved to the north western corner, and the viewing platform as also been moved to the northern side of the stage.

The popular Kids Arena is also making a return with all activities included (except fun fair rides), including the giant Zip Wire and bouncy castle. D-Day Story is also included, as well as the Southsea Splash Park for families, and Blue Reef is also part of Victorious this year.

We took a visit to see the final preparations (also see the video embedded in this story for a sneak peak at what to expect):

Tickets for Victorious - which takes place on August 22, 23 and 24 - are still available on the event’s website at www.victoriousfestival.co.uk/buy-tickets/

The handmade and painted Victorious sign at the top of Castle Field area Picture: IslandCity.Uk

1. Victorious 2025

The handmade and painted Victorious sign at the top of Castle Field area Picture: IslandCity.Uk | Islandcity.uk Photo: Picture: IslandCity.Uk

The Common stage is in place - including the big screens Picture: IslandCity.Uk

2. Victorious 2025

The Common stage is in place - including the big screens Picture: IslandCity.Uk | Islandcity.uk

The Kids Arena

3. Victorious 2025

The Kids Arena | The News Photo: The News

Inside Henry's House

4. Victorious 2025

Inside Henry's House | The News Photo: The News

