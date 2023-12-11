News you can trust since 1877
Enlightened Staunton: 13 magical pictures from the festive lights trail at Staunton Farm in Havant

The popular magical light trail has made its return to Staunton Farm in Havant and visitors will not be disappointed!
By Kelly Brown
Published 11th Dec 2023, 11:43 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 22:43 GMT

Running until – and including Christmas Eve – Enlightened Staunton sees the grounds of the popular family farm transformed into a kilometre long journey of wonder and light for the whole family to enjoy featuring sculptures, interactive video displays and tunnels of lights to enjoy and get you in the festive mood.

First Entry is at 4.30pm and then there are slots every 15 minutes until 7.30pm. Tickets available from £12.50 per adult and from £9 per child aged between three and 15 years old. Infants and carers are free. Parking is free and there are refreshments available onsite. For more details visit the event’s website at www.enlightenedmoments.co.uk/events/staunton-farm-2023/

Here are 13 pictures from the trail:

Magical scenes include a tunnel of lights

1. Enlightened Staunton

Magical scenes include a tunnel of lights Photo: Enlightened Staunton

Beautiful scenes at the Enlightened Staunton event

2. Enlightened Staunton

Beautiful scenes at the Enlightened Staunton event Photo: Enlightened Staunton

The talking tree which greets guests at the Enlightened Staunton event

3. Enlightened Staunton

The talking tree which greets guests at the Enlightened Staunton event Photo: Enlightened Staunton

Visitors can control spotlights which are pointed up a the sky

4. Enlightened Staunton

Visitors can control spotlights which are pointed up a the sky Photo: Kelly Brown

