Running until – and including Christmas Eve – Enlightened Staunton sees the grounds of the popular family farm transformed into a kilometre long journey of wonder and light for the whole family to enjoy featuring sculptures, interactive video displays and tunnels of lights to enjoy and get you in the festive mood.

First Entry is at 4.30pm and then there are slots every 15 minutes until 7.30pm. Tickets available from £12.50 per adult and from £9 per child aged between three and 15 years old. Infants and carers are free. Parking is free and there are refreshments available onsite. For more details visit the event’s website at www.enlightenedmoments.co.uk/events/staunton-farm-2023/