Call me the Grinch if you like, but we have a rule in our house that Christmas starts in December and not a moment earlier.

It is not that I hate Christmas, it is not that I hate the non-stop Mariah Carey on the radio (okay, maybe I do) – it is because I want to ensure the festive season is just that, festive. So after convincing me to put up the Christmas tree my family were thrilled I had finally joined the Christmas excitement by taking them on a festive light trail.

We have done other light trails before, but this year we headed down to the Enlightened Staunton trail – a one kilometre walk around the popular farm in Havant. We parked up and followed the string of lights past the farm shop and towards the entrance through an archway where I instantly denied my daughter a request to buy the lights for sale at the entrance (what a mean mummy I am).

But as soon as you walk through into the farm a serene picture of lights scattered near and far instantly grabs you giving little hints of what is around every corner without giving too much away. We followed the path and were instantly greeted by a talking tree, followed by a beautiful interactive display beamed against the walls of the Gothic Library which introduces fairies (important later on), Father Christmas and festive fun which really helps to set the mood.

My daughter was obsessed with this tunnel

We then headed through the first of a number of tunnels before navigating our way across some wonderfully lit-up steps which take you around a family of penguins. You then arrive at the farm’s cafe which is open for the event offering hot drinks, baps and sausage rolls, and an outside bar offering mulled wine, mulled cider and festive beer among its offerings. We didn’t stop – it was perhaps a little too early in the trail for us but many other families were making the most of the facilities, and instead we carried on through a magical rainbow-coloured tunnel of lights which my daughter was rather obsessed with filming for me.

Other parts of the trail had an animal-theme – very apt for its setting – but the next part of the trail where we spent a lot of time was at a set of four spotlights which shine into the sky where visitors can control the direction they shine into – finally solving a mystery for me as to what those lights were when I saw them in the sky last year.

The next magical part of the trail took though through a magical fairyland of lights featuring tiny houses and interactive fairies which was just so very lovely. We then headed into the maze where we got suitably lost for a bit before finding the middle and then making our way to the walled garden where the greenhouses are beautifully lit up as well. All in all the trail lasted a little over an hour for us making it a perfect little family outing which most certainly left us in a festive mood – yes, even that of the Ginchiest of Grinches!