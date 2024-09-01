Exciting fun for all at Victoria Park Family Festival in Portsmouth - pictures

By Freddie Webb

Trainee Reporter

Published 1st Sep 2024, 16:49 BST
A family festival has returned to Portsmouth following the success of a previous summer event.

Crowds gathered at Victoria Park Family Festival yesterday (August 31) afternoon for a whole host of entertainment. Home Start Portsmouth joined forces with The Roberts Centre and Victoria Park Portsmouth to launch the jam-packed event.

People got to enjoy a performance from a magician alongside community stalls, fun fair rides, tombolas, raffles and more. Money was raised for local causes. Here are a selection of pictures from the event.

Victoria Park Family Festival in Portsmouth.

1. Victoria Park Family Festival

Victoria Park Family Festival in Portsmouth. Photo: Matthew Clark

Victoria Park Family Festival in Portsmouth.

2. Victoria Park Family Festival

Victoria Park Family Festival in Portsmouth. Photo: Matthew Clark

Victoria Park Family Festival in Portsmouth.

3. Victoria Park Family Festival

Victoria Park Family Festival in Portsmouth. Photo: Matthew Clark

Victoria Park Family Festival in Portsmouth.

4. Victoria Park Family Festival

Victoria Park Family Festival in Portsmouth. Photo: Matthew Clark

