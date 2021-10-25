But Portsmouth has many attractions and fun activities to keep your family occupied as you shelter from the bad weather.

Undefined: readMore

We have put together a list of nine fun things you can do as you keep your family dry this September:

Make sure to check out the entire gallery to see all the fun things you can do in the city.

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.

1. Exploria, Southsea The kids adventure centre, which is located in Southsea's Pyramid Centre, is a new feature to the seafront. Exploria is perfect for children, toddlers and babies as they have many play zones for all ages. Picture By: Andy Hornby Photo: Andy Hornby Photo Sales

2. Dice Board Game Lounge, Southsea Dice Board Game Lounge is a great way to keep out of the rain and lose yourself in board game. Dice has over 1,000 games to play or buy and is the perfect place for a technology-free afternoon. Photo: Millie Salkeld Photo Sales

3. Spinnaker Tower, Gunwharf Quays Spinnaker Tower has the most amazing views that span across the city. You can also walk across the Sky Walk, which offers views 100 meters down to the harbour. Photo: - Photo Sales

4. The Mary Rose Museum The Mary Rose Museum in Portsmouth's Historic Dockyard is a great day out if you want to shelter from the bad weather. The museum bares many artefacts that were found in the Solent from King Henry VIII's favourite ship. Photo: - Photo Sales