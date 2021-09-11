Rainy skies are set to return to Portsmouth this month but do not let the rain keep you from enjoying everything the city has to offer.

Portsmouth has many attractions and fun activities to keep your family occupied as you shelter from the bad weather.

We have put together a list of nine fun things you can do as you keep your family dry this September:

Make sure to check out the entire gallery to see all the fun things you can do in the city.

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.

1. Spinnaker Tower, Gunwharf Quays Spinnaker Tower has the most amazing views that span across the city. You can also walk across the Sky Walk, which offers views 100 meters down to the harbour. Photo: - Photo Sales

2. Exploria, Southsea The kids adventure centre, which is located in Southsea's Pyramid Centre, is a new feature to the seafront. Exploria is perfect for children, toddlers and babies as they have many play zones for all ages. Photo: Andy Hornby Photo Sales

3. The Mary Rose Museum The Mary Rose Museum in Portsmouth's Historic Dockyard is a great day out if you want to shelter from the bad weather. The museum bares many artefacts that were found in the Solent from King Henry VIII's favourite ship. Photo: - Photo Sales

4. Flip Out Flip Out is Portsmouth's very own trampoline park and the right place to let off some steam on a rainy day. The adventure and trampoline park promises fun for all the family with its foam pits, super trampoline and dedicated area for those under five years old. Photo: - Photo Sales