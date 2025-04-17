The animals from Mill Cottage visited earlier this week, with other activities also continuing over the bank holiday weekend including a gnome trail, a nature scavenger hunt, games and crafts.
Spring at the Fort runs until Monday, April 21 with all activities free but visits to the Fort need to be pre-booked in advance online at www.royalarmouries.org as there is limited visitor capacity on site.
Pictures by Chris Moorhouse:
Easter holiday activities at Fort Nelson included a petting zoo Picture: Chris Moorhouse (160425-52) | Chris Moorhouse
Easter holiday activities at Fort Nelson included a petting zoo Picture: Chris Moorhouse (160425-57) | Chris Moorhouse
Sophia, 5, with a duck. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (160425-59) | Chris Moorhouse Photo: Chris Moorhouse
Amelia, 7, and Hayes, 7, with some lambs. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (160425-62) | Chris Moorhouse
