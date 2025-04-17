Fabulous farm animals at Fort Nelson as part of its free and fun spring activities - in pictures

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 17th Apr 2025, 20:05 BST

Fabulous farm animals have been found at Fort Nelson as part of its free and fun spring activities.

The animals from Mill Cottage visited earlier this week, with other activities also continuing over the bank holiday weekend including a gnome trail, a nature scavenger hunt, games and crafts.

Spring at the Fort runs until Monday, April 21 with all activities free but visits to the Fort need to be pre-booked in advance online at www.royalarmouries.org as there is limited visitor capacity on site.

Pictures by Chris Moorhouse:

Easter holiday activities at Fort Nelson included a petting zoo Picture: Chris Moorhouse (160425-52)

1. Farm animals at Fort Nelson

Easter holiday activities at Fort Nelson included a petting zoo Picture: Chris Moorhouse (160425-52) | Chris Moorhouse

Easter holiday activities at Fort Nelson included a petting zoo Picture: Chris Moorhouse (160425-57)

2. Farm animals at Fort Nelson

Easter holiday activities at Fort Nelson included a petting zoo Picture: Chris Moorhouse (160425-57) | Chris Moorhouse

Sophia, 5, with a duck. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (160425-59)

3. Farm animals at Fort Nelson

Sophia, 5, with a duck. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (160425-59) | Chris Moorhouse Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Amelia, 7, and Hayes, 7, with some lambs. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (160425-62)

4. Farm animals at Fort Nelson

Amelia, 7, and Hayes, 7, with some lambs. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (160425-62) | Chris Moorhouse

