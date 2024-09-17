Guildhall Games Fest 2024Guildhall Games Fest 2024
Guildhall Games Fest 2024

Fabulous fun as Games Fest returns to Portsmouth - in pictures

By Kelly Brown
Published 17th Sep 2024, 10:03 GMT
A huge celebration of games returned to Portsmouth at the weekend with Games Fest another huge success.

Hosted at the Guildhall, the event was a celebration of old and new games featuring a board game library, retro arcade, Esports and an Indie Gaming Zone.

Guildhall Games Fest 2024

1. Guildhall Games Fest 2024

Guildhall Games Fest 2024 Photo: Matthew Clark

Photo Sales
St Vincent Team at Guildhall Games Fest 2024

2. Matthew Clark

St Vincent Team at Guildhall Games Fest 2024 Photo: Games Fest 2024

Photo Sales
St Vincent Team at Guildhall Games Fest 2024

3. Games Fest 2024

St Vincent Team at Guildhall Games Fest 2024 Photo: Matthew Clark

Photo Sales
Guildhall Games Fest 2024

4. Guildhall Games Fest 2024

Guildhall Games Fest 2024 Photo: Matthew Clark

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthEsports
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice