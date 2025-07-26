The family festival got underway last night (Friday, July 26) with massive ska band Offbeat Offensive headlining the opening night of the event which also features live music from a large number of local acts, children’s entertainment including inflatables and food and drink stalls.
Picnic blankets have been covering part as families head to the fabulous event which 70s/80s soul sensations Odyssey are headlining this evening (Saturday, July 26), with 90s noisemakers Republica headlining on tomorrow (Sunday, July 27).
Tickets start at £15 for tomorrow are available online and on the gate which open at midday.
Pictures: Marcin Jedrysiak
