23 fabulous images of Gosport Waterfront Festival with crowds flocking to enjoy the three-day spectacular

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 26th Jul 2025, 17:19 BST

Crowds have been flocking to the Gosport Waterfront Festival, with three-day spectacular getting off to a dazzling start at Walpole Park.

The family festival got underway last night (Friday, July 26) with massive ska band Offbeat Offensive headlining the opening night of the event which also features live music from a large number of local acts, children’s entertainment including inflatables and food and drink stalls.

Picnic blankets have been covering part as families head to the fabulous event which 70s/80s soul sensations Odyssey are headlining this evening (Saturday, July 26), with 90s noisemakers Republica headlining on tomorrow (Sunday, July 27).

Tickets start at £15 for tomorrow are available online and on the gate which open at midday.

Pictures: Marcin Jedrysiak

Crowds flocked to the event Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

Having a dance at the festival Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

Pictured: Performing on the Stage 'Kneeslider' Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

Festival goers Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

