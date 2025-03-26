Fabulous Portchester Gala makes a return this summer
The fabulous Portchester Gala is making a return this summer and promises to be a day of family fun.
The event is held at Portchester Castle on Saturday, June 21 from 11am to 4pm featuring live music, delicious food trucks, and activities for the whole family including a friendly farm, dog show, bounce fitness and classic cars.
For more details visit www.portchesterca.org.uk.
