Family fun as Peppa Pig Big Family Show heads to Fareham Live

Peppa Pig Live is back with a brand-new ‘oinktastic’ stage show: Peppa Pig’s Big Family Show which is heading to Fareham.

Based on the much-loved animated preschool TV series, Peppa Pig’s Big Family Show is packed full of music, adventure and surprises for little ones as Peppa’s family prepares for the arrival of a new baby.

With a new arrival on the way the whole family is busy getting ready. With building and decorating work to be done, it’s an oinktastic makeover, and Peppa Pig, Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig & George all need your help to get everything ready before the big day. There’s so much to do – will they get it all finished in time?

Peppa Pig show | Peppa Pig

Peppa Pig’s Big Family Show is once again produced by leading children’s theatre team Fierylight and will arrive at Fareham Live on October 10 and 11 2025. The production will be directed and co-adapted by Richard Lewis who has directed all previous Peppa Live shows.

Martin Ronan, executive producer at Fierylight, said: “We are delighted to bring Peppa and friends back to the stage in a brand-new show, to share the magic, laughter, and muddy puddles with a whole new generation of families… and with a new addition to the family too!”

For tickets visit www.peppapiglive.com or the Fareham Live website.