Fantastic day of family fun in Waterlooville on Sunday as the town’s Summer Fete makes a return

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 17th Jun 2025, 13:37 BST
A fantastic day of family fun is taking place in Waterlooville on Sunday when the town’s Summer Fete makes a return.

The event takes place at Jubilee Park in Milton Road on June 29 from 10am to 4pm and features live music, a dog show, animal encounters, funfair, stalls and entertainment.

Entry to the event is free.

For the latest information visit: www.facebook.com/WaterloovilleActionGroup?locale=en_GB

