Fantastic day of family fun in Waterlooville on Sunday as the town’s Summer Fete makes a return
A fantastic day of family fun is taking place in Waterlooville on Sunday when the town’s Summer Fete makes a return.
The event takes place at Jubilee Park in Milton Road on June 29 from 10am to 4pm and features live music, a dog show, animal encounters, funfair, stalls and entertainment.
Entry to the event is free.
For the latest information visit: www.facebook.com/WaterloovilleActionGroup?locale=en_GB