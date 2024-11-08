Treat yourself – and your family – to a day filled with festive fun at Port Solent’s brilliant Festival of Christmas.

The popular Christmas event, on Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th December, will offer seasonal street entertainment and festive music, winter-warming food and drink - and more than 120 market stalls, all conveniently under cover, to help you do your Christmas shopping in style.

The Christmas market will offer an inspiring and uniquely handcrafted range of goods and gifts for visitors to find the perfect present for loved ones.

There will be plenty of opportunities for visitors to make memorable moments on both days - and free parking all day at Port Solent too.

On Saturday, from 10am to 5pm, there will be performances from the Igloo Band and Choir, The Salvation Army Band, The Hill Brothers and Theatre Arts UK plus street entertainment from Small talk comedy elves, balloon modeller and the tallest Fairy on a Christmas tree!

On Sunday, from 10am to 4pm, don’t miss the fun with Hodman and Sally, along with musical entertainment from Sign 4 fun, Spinnaker chorus , The Pitch Pipers, Pompey Pluckers, The Fine Voice Choir & The Brass Holes.

Port Solent’s Lisa Fowler said: “Get into the Christmas spirit for our wonderful event. The Festival of Christmas is the perfect day out for families and friends to enjoy some festive entertainment and seasonal shopping.

“We've got more market stalls than ever this year making us the largest Christmas market in Portsmouth, all under cover so that visitors can relax and browse whatever the weather, situated along the Boardwalk, inside the Trading Post, and many more in our under-cinema car park.

“There’s so much to see and do at Port Solent – and when you get hungry or need a break, visit our fantastic restaurants and cafes.”