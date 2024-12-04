I’ll admit I’m one of these people who think Christmas starts in December - the idea of putting my tree up in November just fills me with horror!
But the countdown to Christmas is now on. So whether it is festive illuminations, pantos or markets there are plenty of opportunities to make sure the build up to the big day is simply magical.
Here are my top places to visit and favourite family activities to enjoy this festive season.
1. Head to the panto
There is nothing more British than a pantomime - and we are so lucky that we have so many to choose from. One of my favourites is the Pompey Panto at the Kings Theatre in Southsea - though the children love the loo roll throwing which happens most of all! | Steve Spurgin : Kings PR Photo: Steve Spurgin : Kings PR
2. Winchester Christmas Market
Packed full of history and easy to get to by car (make sure you use the park and ride) or by train, Winchester is a must in December. As well as its fabulous Cathedral Christmas Market and city centre market, Winchester also has wonderful historical treasures to explore - including greatest symbol of medieval mythology, King Arthur’s Round Table. Picture: Joe Low. Photo: Joe Low
3. Get your skates on and head to the ice rink
Hampshire has a few options for a fabulous winter activity - ice skating (though my children love it all year round!). Not only are there Planet ice rinks in both Gosport and Basingstoke, but there are also temporary festive ice rinks at both the Portsmouth Guildhall Square (Portsmouth On Ice) as well as at West Quay in Southampton. If you fancy a trip even further afield just outside the county then there is also an excellent ice rink at the Spectrum in Guildford Photo: Chris Moorhouse
4. Dazzling light show - Enlightened Staunton
The magical Enlightened light trail is returning again to Staunton Park from December 6 to 24 and my family just can't wait! This enchanting experience transforms over a mile of the farm in Leigh Park into a spectacular wonderland of dazzling illuminations. It would be rude not to grab a hot chocolate while you were there (or a mulled wine!). There are also spectacular illumination shows elsewhere in the county including at Marwell Zoo and at Hillier Gardens. | Provided