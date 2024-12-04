3 . Get your skates on and head to the ice rink

Hampshire has a few options for a fabulous winter activity - ice skating (though my children love it all year round!). Not only are there Planet ice rinks in both Gosport and Basingstoke, but there are also temporary festive ice rinks at both the Portsmouth Guildhall Square (Portsmouth On Ice) as well as at West Quay in Southampton. If you fancy a trip even further afield just outside the county then there is also an excellent ice rink at the Spectrum in Guildford Photo: Chris Moorhouse