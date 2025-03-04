Fantastic new family-friendly Fareham's Big Weekend set to take place

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 4th Mar 2025, 19:56 BST

A new family-friendly event is set to take place in Fareham, with residents being urged to ‘save the date’.

The two-day Fareham’s Big Weekend will take place on the weekend of July 12 and 13 which will be taking place across multiple locations in and around Fareham town centre organised by the borough council.

From Fareham Shopping Centre to the waterfront, from Fareham Leisure Centre to Fareham Live, partner organisations from across Fareham will be coming together to put on a huge variety of events and activities to showcase just how much the town has to offer.

Save the date poster for 'Fareham's big weekend'Save the date poster for 'Fareham's big weekend'
Save the date poster for 'Fareham's big weekend' | FBC

Executive Member for Leisure and Community at Fareham Borough Council, Cllr Connie Hockley, said: “I am really excited about Fareham’s Big Weekend and urge the whole community to save the date.

“There will be so much to see and do for all the family across the weekend and truly showcase what Fareham has to offer. We are also looking for sponsors and business partners to help us make the event even better, so please do get in touch if you would like to lend a hand.”

If you are interested in becoming a Fareham Borough Council community event sponsor, or are able to provide your services in a different way, please go to www.fareham.gov.uk/sponsorship or contact the Leisure and Community Team on 01329 236100 or via email: [email protected].

