Finding something to do that your dad will enjoy can be tricky – but Portsmouth is packed with exciting options.
From a calm stroll along the beach to a thrilling escape room experience and an inflatable water course, there is a range of things that the family can do this Father’s Day to celebrate.
Here are 9 things that you can do on Father’s Day:
1. Father's Day
Here are nine ideas to inspire you this Father's Day Photo: Volha Zaitsava - stock.adobe.com
2. The Hampshire Hog, Clanfield
The Hampshire Hog in London Road, Clanfield, is hosting a car show on June 18 and there will be live music playing between 11.30am and 1pm. For more information, go to the website: https://allevents.in/waterlooville/fathers-day-classic-car-show/200024566656231 Photo: Habibur Rahman
3. New Forest Water Park
The New Forest Water Park has a range of options which will keep everyone happy. From an outdoor inflatable course to kayaking and wake boarding, there is a range of water activities that can be booked. To book an activity, visit the website: https://www.newforestwaterpark.co.uk/activities/wake-park/ Photo: Google
4. Enjoy a roast dinner
Roast dinner is one of Britain's favourites meals and it is a perfect treat on Father's Day this Sunday if you are looking to take your dad out for a relaxed lunch with the family. Here are some of the best places to visit - https://www.portsmouth.co.uk/lifestyle/food-and-drink/things-to-do-in-portsmouth-and-hampshire-here-are-14-places-to-go-for-a-sunday-roast-in-portsmouth-as-rated-by-google-3745706 Photo: Josh - stock.adobe.com