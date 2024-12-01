Festive fun at Portchester Christmas light switch on as crowds entertained by local performers - in pictures

By Joe Williams
Published 1st Dec 2024, 12:58 BST
A Hampshire village held its Christmas light switch on as families flocked to get into the festive spirit.

Crowds gathered at Portchester Precinct on Friday, November 29 eagerly awaiting the illumination of the Christmas lights. They were treated to performances from local schools as well as Abstract dance company and Jiggy Wrigglers, the children’s entertainment group.

The event was organised by the Portchester Community Association as friends and family gathered at 4pm for the festivities.

Here are 16 pictures of the Christmas light switch on in Portchester:

The Christmas lights were turned on in Portchester on Friday, November 29, 2024. Picture: Sarah Standing (291124-9724)

1. Portchester Christmas Lights

The Christmas lights were turned on in Portchester on Friday, November 29, 2024. Picture: Sarah Standing (291124-9724)

Friends and families enjoyed a festive evening with the Christmas lights being turned on in Portchester. Picture: Sarah Standing (291124-9691)

2. Portchester Christmas Lights

Friends and families enjoyed a festive evening with the Christmas lights being turned on in Portchester. Picture: Sarah Standing (291124-9691)

Ruby Judson and Ava Shilton, 1, enjoy the Portchester Christmas Lights switch on. Picture: Sarah Standing (291124-6795)

3. Portchester Christmas Lights

Ruby Judson and Ava Shilton, 1, enjoy the Portchester Christmas Lights switch on. Picture: Sarah Standing (291124-6795)

Christmas lights were turned on in Portchester precinct on Friday, November 29, 2024. Picture: Sarah Standing (291124-9679)

4. Portchester Christmas Lights

Christmas lights were turned on in Portchester precinct on Friday, November 29, 2024. Picture: Sarah Standing (291124-9679)

