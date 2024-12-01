Crowds gathered at Portchester Precinct on Friday, November 29 eagerly awaiting the illumination of the Christmas lights. They were treated to performances from local schools as well as Abstract dance company and Jiggy Wrigglers, the children’s entertainment group.
Here are 16 pictures of the Christmas light switch on in Portchester:
The Christmas lights were turned on in Portchester on Friday, November 29, 2024. Picture: Sarah Standing (291124-9724) Photo: Sarah Standing
Friends and families enjoyed a festive evening with the Christmas lights being turned on in Portchester. Picture: Sarah Standing (291124-9691) Photo: Sarah Standing
Ruby Judson and Ava Shilton, 1, enjoy the Portchester Christmas Lights switch on. Picture: Sarah Standing (291124-6795) Photo: Sarah Standing
