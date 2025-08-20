"Designed to bring the community together" as first free Havant Fayre is announced

A free community fayre is set to be held in Havant as the first of a new community event being organised by the council.

The first Havant Fayre, organised by Havant Borough Council, will take place in Havant Park on Sunday, September 14, from 10am to 4pm with adults and children alike can come along and enjoy events and activities, including: a funfair, live music, community stalls, a dog show, and more. Food and drink will also be available.

Councillor Gillian Harris , cabinet lead for regeneration and communities, said: “When we asked residents how we can make Havant a better place to live, many of the responses included a wish to see more community events. I hope this is going to be the first of many, designed to bring the community together to enjoy themselves and to enjoy the environment of Havant.

“The Fayre is open to all – so why not come along and have a great day out with family and friends.”

The council said there is something for all ages, with performances from groups such as The Abstract School of Dance, Dynamo Youth Theatre, and Hampshire Taiho Jutsu. The Big Noise Community Samba Band will be taking to the stage at 1pm, with the Langstone Big Band playing later in the afternoon. You can also get moving and stay active with FitnFunky or Zumba.

There will also be a dog show with owners able to register their pets from 10am.

Timings and judging categories are as follows:

1.30pm - Puppy (up to 12 months)

1.45pm - Prettiest female

2pm - Handsome male

2.15pm - Golden oldie (over 8 years)

2.30pm - Best rescue

2.45pm - Dog the judge would like to take home

3pm - Best in show

A full timetable of all performances and events will be published closer to the day.