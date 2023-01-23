Marking 100 years since it was built, The Flying Scotsman will be visiting stations and heritage railways across the UK as part of the celebrations this summer. The Pacific class engine, owned by the National Railway Museum in York, is set to pull a special charter train, The Portsmouth Flyer.

Railway enthusiasts will get to see The Flying Scotsman along several stops on June 17. It will set off from London Victoria and will head to Portsmouth Harbour while passing Staines, Woking, Guildford, Haslemere Water, Fratton, Portsmouth and Southsea stations.

The Flying Scotsman will be visiting Portsmouth on its 100th birthday tour. Picture: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images.

The return journey will see the engine visit Fareham, Southampton, Romsey, Laverstock, Andover and Basingstoke, before retracing its steps through Woking and Staines to reach London Victoria. It has been organised by the Railway Touring Company.

The Flying Scotsman was built in 1923 for the London and North Eastern Railway (LNER) at Doncaster Works. She was designed by Sir Nigel Gresley as part of the A1 class – considered the most powerful locomotives used on the railway.

The steam engine was used by LNER for long distance express routes. She is best known for her long-running daily commutes on the 10am service from London to Edinburgh. This was known as the Flying Scotsman service, after her name.

