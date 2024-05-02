Watch more of our videos on Shots!

St Mary’s Church in Fratton will be hosting the annual community May Fayre – which it has done for over 30 years – and is one of the highlights of the year. This year, the event will be held from 10am to 4pm on Monday, May 6.

There will be the usual mix of music and performances in the arena including Victory Morris Men and in the church a chance to join in hymn singing with the Church Choir, an opportunity to hear the restored Walker Organ and to enjoy the Cantrelle Singers.

The Community May Fayre 2023 held at St Mary's Church in Fratton, Portsmouth, on Monday, May 1. Pictured is: Father Bob White. Picture: Sarah Standing

Father Bob White, vicar of Saint Mary’s and chair of Fratton Together said: “The May Fayre is always an amazing event – to enable it to happen there are many volunteers (100 of them from the Church) and a bringing together of the diversity of Fratton life. It has the feel of a village fair but is set in the heart of the inner city. St Mary’s is grateful for all who give of their time to support us and look forward to welcoming everyone to our beautiful church.”

Also in the Church will be a chance to learn more about the Church bells and bellringing as well as to meet local community groups and discover what they do. Amongst them will be the newly formed ‘Fratton Together’ (which has evolved from Fratton Big Local) and a chance to hear about the Pantry that will be opened soon in the Bridge Centre and how people can be involved.