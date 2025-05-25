But never fear, because Portsmouth and its surrounding area does have an abundance of fantastic places you can visit for free so there are choices come rain or shine (we can hope).
Here are 13 fantastic ideas which will not break the bank this May half term!
1. Hilsea and Southsea Splash Parks
The larger splash parks at Hilsea and at Southsea are now open - as are a number of smaller sites around the area. It is open until September seven days a week from 11am to 6pm. And the best news - they are free! Photo: Contributed
2. Aspex Portsmouth
Aspex Portsmouth is a fantastic venue bringing new art and ideas to the heart of the city. Found next to Gunwharf Quays, visitors can immerse themselves in contemporary art and culture at the vibrant arts space. It is free to visit and there is also an onsite cafe. For details visit https://aspex.org.uk/ | via tripadvisor
3. Portsmouth Museum and Art Gallery
Portsmouth Museum and Art Gallery in Museum Road has plenty of excellent – and free – displays on local history, and is open all week between 10am and 5pm. And if you are happy to spend a small amount there will be number of fantastic abilities on offer. The activities are £3 or £1 with a Leisure Card. For more information, visit https://portsmouthmuseum.co.uk/. Photo: Portsmouth City Council
4. Walk around Portsmouth Historic Dockyard and Gunwharf Quays
Portsmouth's Historic Dockyard is the perfect place to combine a little walk to look at the ships with a little walk around Gunwharf. You can get the park and ride there if you want to make it even more of a novelty for the little ones. If you have an annual ticket to the dockyard then you can also head onto the ships as well as enjoy a host of other activities across the whole of the dockyard too. Details at https://historicdockyard.co.uk/tickets-and-offers/
